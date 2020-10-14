LinkRick is an IT startup, which was founded in the year 2019 a part of a software company (Nexgin Labs Pvt Ltd). The founder of this strategic vision is Mr. Vijay Tripathi and his team. He initiated this startup from Rajasthan to establish a benchmark in the digital market, which is spread across more than 50 countries of the world, besides the country of India.

LinkRick App has received undisclosed funding of 5 million rupees and now the company is working for the next round of funding. Speaking about the idea behind this application, LinkRick App is solving the problem of digital identity of people. A Digital Address is your identity which is seen on different platforms on the internet like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram etc. It collects all your credentials such as, phone number, email ID, address, location, social media links, personal & business information with more than 50 social media accounts in one place and provides you a digital address for free.

With LinkRick, you can create a digital address for yourself and your business. A digital address is your digital identity that connects you and your business to this digital world. Here you can manage the contact information of personal or business and link it with your friends, relatives and other acquaintances. You can call, message, email, address, location, WhatsApp, Facebook etc. and you need not save any number in the phone.

Apart from this, you can also create your digital business cards (visiting cards) and share them for free (more than 1 million digital cards have been created so far), you can back up your phone contacts on cloud server and you can also promote your work or business around the world for free.

What Founder Says: Connections play an important role for everyone in business. Without them we cannot have a motive of promoting our business. Finding loyal connections for a business is quite a task and includes lot of struggle. Especially for a newly started business, it is a challenging task to gain customer base and promote it on various platforms.

“Papers could be lost but digital address and digital business cards have no chance to lose.”

Digital Business cards have been around lately and they serve one purpose i.e. to share and exchange contact information. However, paper business cards are losing their value.

You can put as much or as little information as you want on your digital business card, and you’ll never run out of space. No more trying to pack in as much information as you can, while still trying to make it look somewhat presentable.

Everyone loves social media platforms. They have become an essential part of our lives. Be it a 60-year-old person or a teenager, it is the best way to express your views and share them with a wider audience. In situations like Covid-19, where everything is becoming digital, social media is a great platform to digitally connect with new people. They have made a gigantic effect on our life. The sum of time we spend daily on social media are expanding day by day.

We all are already available on various social media platforms right now. So, there arises a question, why to add a new social media to our list when we already have a lot of them on our list. A very simple answer to this question, this app also gets a tag of an "All in One Social Media Marketing Tool”. This means that this application will help you share all the information you want on all the social media platforms just by a single click. This increases the work efficiency and saves a lot of time.

While exchanging business cards remains a standard protocol among many executives and nobody believes paper cards will become extinct anytime soon, more professionals are also opting for web-based services or say "digital business cards."

In reality, people get a business card and don't do anything with it. There's a big opportunity to change that behaviour and make networking more productive with technology.

All in all, Linkrick app is important for you while using network regularly.

You can create your own personal Digital Business card for free. You can also share and connect with people and promote your business.

