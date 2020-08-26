Mumbai, August 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting today with CMs of Congress-ruled states and CMs of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on issues of GST dues of states and NEET and JEE exams.

On the other hand, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday refused to change the schedule of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In a fresh set of guidelines released on Tuesday evening, the NTA said that the NEET will be held on September 13 and JEE exam will be held from September 1 to September 6.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823, said a state health official. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the 7 lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17.The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day. Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,096 new #coronavirus cases to take its tally to 88,942, while its toll reached 2,930 with 20 more deaths.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez informed that the country will call in the army to help identify those who have been exposed to people infected with coronavirus as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

