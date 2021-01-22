Mumbai, January 22: In a tragic news, a total of five people lost their lives in the fire that erupted at an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra’s Pune.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled its plan to turn the tide on Covid-19 in America, where 400,000 people died, as the US leader tackled his first full day in the White House.

Bengal Governor donated Rs 5 Lakh For Ram Temple Construction. Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next round of vaccination drive, claimed media reports.

