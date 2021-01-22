Clash At BJP Party Offices In Bengal, Vehicles Set On Fire.
Clash At BJP Party Offices In Bengal, Vehicles Set On Fire
Delhi: Vehicles move through dense fog as visibility drops in the national capital. Visuals from ITO and GT Karnal Road.
Delhi: Vehicles move through dense fog as visibility drops in the national capital. Visuals from ITO and GT Karnal Road.
Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Serum Institute Today After Fire Incident.
Google threatens to block search in Australia over media payment law.
Google threatens to block search in Australia over media payment law.
Mumbai, January 22: In a tragic news, a total of five people lost their lives in the fire that erupted at an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra’s Pune.
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.
President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled its plan to turn the tide on Covid-19 in America, where 400,000 people died, as the US leader tackled his first full day in the White House.
Bengal Governor donated Rs 5 Lakh For Ram Temple Construction. Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next round of vaccination drive, claimed media reports.
