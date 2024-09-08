New Delhi, September 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp critique of the ruling BJP on Saturday after the killing of wanted criminal Mangesh Yadav in a police encounter. Gandhi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accused the BJP of undermining the rule of law, alleging that extrajudicial actions are being condoned. Yadav, involved in a INR 1.5 crore robbery in Sultanpur, was killed in retaliatory firing by the Special Task Force (STF), but Gandhi condemned the STF, accusing it of operating like a "criminal gang" under the BJP.

"The tears of Mangesh's family are asking a question to the whole country—who will live and who will not, will this be decided by the court or the police?" he asked, calling for an impartial investigation into the encounter.

The rebellion and discontent faced by the BJP after it released its list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls have now come to haunt the Congress, with a senior leader resigning and announcing that he will contest as an Independent a day after the party unveiled its first list. Another leader has also threatened to do so and said he will take a decision on Sunday.

The Congress' first list of 32 names included former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, new entrant Vinesh Phogat from Julana and state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal. Sitting MLA Rajinder Singh Joon was renominated from Bahadurgarh, prompting a rerun of a rebellion that the constituency had seen in the last Assembly elections as well.

Senior leader Rajesh Joon met his supporters on Saturday and announced that he had resigned from all posts in the Congress and would be contesting from the seat as an Independent.

"The Congress leadership cheated me. I was promised a ticket but the promise was not kept. I will become an MLA by polling double the number of votes that the Congress candidate gets," Mr Joon said.

Amid rising dissent and rebellion amongst BJP leaders in Haryana following the release of the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, insiders remain confident that even if a few decide to run as independents, it will not significantly impact the party's prospects in the state.

Despite several BJP leaders opting to contest as independents, top BJP sources have downplayed concerns of a rebellion, asserting that the move could actually benefit the party.

A day after the BJP unveiled its initial list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, internal discontent surfaced, leading to a wave of resignations. On Thursday, several key figures expressed their displeasure with the selection process and stepped down from their posts.

However, a senior BJP functionary, speaking to India Today TV on condition of anonymity, dismissed the concerns, stating, "Party leaders and independent candidates fighting elections could split votes and help us combat anti-incumbency. Even if an independent wins, it would still be a positive for the party".