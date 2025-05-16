Chelsea have an important game coming up against Manchester United in the English Premier League, with the Blues looking to consolidate their place in the top five. They are currently fifth in the standings with 63 points from 36 games played and with the top five in the league assured of a Champions League berth next term, their last two pending matches hold key importance. Chelsea are heading into the contest on the back of a loss suffered at the hands of Newcastle United and it is a must-win game for them. Manchester United, on the other hand, are on a historic low, struggling in 17th position. The Europa League final is their sole focus and we could see a much-changed lineup here. Chelsea versus Manchester United will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:45 AM IST. Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Announces Plans for Newly Built 100,000-Seater ‘Iconic’ Ground.

Nicolas Jackson is suspended for Chelsea after seeing red in the last match, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu, Wesley Fofana, and Omari Kellyman are all injured. Pedro Neto will lead the attack with Cole Palmer as the playmaker behind him. Noni Madueke and Tyrique George will be on the wings with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as the double pivot in central midfield.

Chido Obi-Martin is all set to lead the attack for Manchester United, while Harry Amass will also be given an opportunity as a full-back. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will be the two attacking midfielders, with Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen featuring as the central midfielders. Victor Lindelof might be in his last season at the club, but he will play a key role in defence this evening. Diogo Dalot Admits Securing UEFA Champions League Qualification Is the Least Manchester United Can Do for Their Suffering Fans.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to square off against Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 17. The Chelsea vs Manchester United

match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge and it starts at 12:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Manchester United live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Chelsea vs Manchester United online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

