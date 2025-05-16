Bitcoin Price today on May 16, 2025, drops slightly to USD 1,03,615.35 at 2:52 PM IST. Earlier in the day, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,04,104.23 at 8:49 AM IST. Despite this small drop, the BTC price remains higher than yesterday’s values of USD 1,02,898.98. The steady rise in price over the past 24 hours shows growing interest. The gradual increase in cryptocurrency points to positive sentiment in the crypto market. As the year continues, many experts believe the cryptocurrency market could keep growing. If current trends remain strong, Bitcoin might even cross the USD 1,20,000 mark before the end of 2025. Coinbase Hit by Cyberattack: Cryptocurrency Exchange Firm Refuses USD 20 Million Ransom Demand, Offers Same Amount As Reward To Catch Hackers Responsible for Attack.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 16

