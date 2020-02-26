Local Sweet Shops to Display Manufacturing & 'Best Before' Date on Loose Sweets From June 1 As Per FSSAI Order

Motichoor Ladoo (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

New Delhi, February 26:Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked the local mithai and the sweet shop owners to display the manufacturing date and the 'best before' date on loose sweets which they sell in their shops in order to ensure that consumers are purchasing fresh items. According to a Livemint report, the order will be effective from June 1.

The order issued on Monday said that in case of loose sweets, the container or tray holding sweets at the outlet should display the “date of manufacturing" and “best before date" of the product. FSSAI further mentioned that it is asking shops to follow the labelling order to make sure that consumption of such products doesn't pose as a potential health hazard to the consumers. The food safety commissioners in state and UTs have been asked to comply with the orders. Soan Papdi vs Kaju Katli: Internet Battle Over ‘The Better Sweet’ for Diwali Continues, Check Funny Tweets and Memes.

According to the note from FSSAI, sweets have different shelf life based on the ingredients that are using in its making. For e.g, sweets made with milk products have a lesser shelf life and are more prone to microbial growth. Therefore sanitation and hygiene in their preparation and consumption within shelf life is of utmost importance,

Sweet shops owners are however not impressed with the order and they said that it is quite difficult to implement. They hope to appeal to the government against the order. Branded sweet retailers are already following the practice for their packaged products such as rasgulla and Soan papdi.