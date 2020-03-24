Lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur Imposes Complete Shutdown After Coronavirus Cases Surface in State

Representational Image.(Photo Credits: PTI)

Shimla, March 24: With the state experiencing three coronavirus cases and one death, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed a statewide indefinite curfew to prevent its epidemic. Earlier, it was under lockdown. A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Lockdown in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Announces Complete Shutdown in State Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The Chief Minister said district-level coordination committees, led by ministers, have been constituted for effective and better coordination in order to ensure availability of essential commodities. He also directed the officials to ensure steps to check hoarding of essential commodities.

Himachal Pradesh on Monday saw its first coronavirus death as a 69-year-old Tibetan who recently returned from the US died, health officials said. Tenzin Chopel died in the state-owned Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda town in Kangra district. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R.D. Dhiman said the patient was earlier undergoing treatment in a private hospital. PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today on Different Aspects of The Coronavirus Menace.

He was hospitalised in the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College on Monday morning. After his death, his swab samples confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive. He reached the Delhi international airport on March 15. After spending some days in Delhi he reached McLeodganj, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on March 21 while hiring a cab.