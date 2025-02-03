Bhopal, February 3: A bizarre incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where two brothers clashed with each other over performing the last rites of their deceased father. The incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district. It is reported that the dispute between the two brothers left the villagers and their relatives shocked as both wanted to perform the rituals and even decided to cut their father's body in two parts.

The incident came to light when the body of the deceased, Dhyani Singh Ghosh (85), was found left unattended by villagers in the Tal Lidhora village. According to a report in The Times of India, Dhyani Singh Ghosh died a natural death. After being alerted by villagers, cops rushed to the village and tried to solve the fight between the two brothers, identified as Damodar Singh and Kishan Singh. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

Cops Pacify Brothers After Learning About Incident

However, the two brothers refused to budge. After this, police officials consulted the deceased's family and the villagers. They allowed Damodar to perform his father's last rites in the presence of his brother Kishan and his family. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Damodar had taken care of his ailing father and was preparing for the cremation when Kishan arrived with his family.

After his arrival, Kishann insisted on performing the last rites himself. This led to a heated argument between the two brothers, which was followed by fisticuffs. The entire incident left the villagers shocked. After this, Kishan proposed a solution where he suggested cutting Dhyani Singh Ghosh's body into two so that both brothers could conduct separate cremations. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Although villagers pleaded, Kishan remained adamant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).