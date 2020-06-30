Mumbai, June 30: Maharashtra government issued a notification on the use of Marathi as the official language in government offices on Monday. According to a Times of India report, officials who fail to abide this rule can have their increment withheld for a year.

The circular warned all government offices, including Mantralaya, divisional offices and civic bodies— to use only the state language in all letters and communications as also for other administrative purposes. As a penalty, the employee will either be issued a warning letter or increment will be withheld for one year. Maharashtra Government Extends Lockdown in State Till July 31.

Further, the state government asked the department heads to translate the applications, receipts and fine/penalty receipts in Marathi. The government insisted that the communication received in English and Hindi languages from the Centre will have to be translated into Marathi so that it can easily reach the common man. The government’s decision comes just a few days after the recent notification making Marathi compulsory in schools.

