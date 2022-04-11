Nagpur, April 11: City police have cracked the case in which a 17-year-old girl took the help of a male friend to murder her friend, whom they beheaded and left the body naked to ensure police could not identify her. The body had been found at a desolate place behind a school on Bhadrawati to Telwasa Road on April 4.

According to a report in TOI, The victim, whose age is yet to be confirmed, is learnt to be a native of Ramtek, who used to stay at Chandrapur to earn a livelihood. Police officially did not reveal what the victim was doing in Chandrapur. The assailants were caught after cops managed to establish the identity of the victim with the help of a suture (stitch) scar on her left hand. Her phone charger, headphone and shoes had also been found at the site of the murder, but not her cellphone, which had been taken away by the assailants. Pune: 22-Year-Old Youth Killed Over Friendship With Girl in Shivne; 5 Including Girl Arrested

With her stolen cellphone, the minor girl and her male friend used to message the victim's family, saying she was well and busy in work. They messaged her family she could not speak on the phone as it needed repairs, said senior inspector Balasaheb Khade, in-charge of Local Crime Branch. His team cracked the murder under supervision of SP Arvind Salve and Addl SP Atul Kulkarni.

The victim's family would have remained in the dark about the murder if Chandrapur cops h not alerted them. So, there would not have b any missing complaint, as there were regular messages from her cellphone. Karnataka Shocker: Man Killed by 2 Friends Over Sarcastic Comment in Davanagere District; Arrested

The minor, rounded up by police on Sunday, used to share a room with the victim, and there had been a tiff between them earlier. The victim is learnt to have often insulted and ridiculed the minor, so the latter had plotted the murder to avenge the humiliation.

The minor and her male friend had asked the victim to meet them at Warora Naka for some work, from where they had headed towards Bhadrawati and Telwasa road. At the spot of murder, the three had a heated exchange following which the minor and her male friend first stabbed the victim twice on the thighs and later throttled her to death.

The assailants then severed her head and also removed the victim's clothes before sneaking away from the place. They had disposed off the head and clothes under a bridge at Datala. The offence was registered at Bhadrawati police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).