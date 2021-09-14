Noida, September 14: A shocking case of robbery has come to light from Noida where a domestic help allegedly sedated an elderly couple and managed to flee with cash and other valuables from their house. Reports inform that the 22-year-old domestic help allegedly fled with cash and jewellery worth several lakhs. According to a report by TOI, the maid after serving spiked tea to the couple and another maid staying with them in a posh Noida locality on Sunday night. The incident took place in Block D of Sector 27 on Monday.

The TOI report states that the couple has a full-time domestic help, 18-year-old Roshni, but recruited another for strenuous household chores. The elderly couple, identified as 70-year-old Janak Sachdeva, his 65-year-old wife Sudesh Sachdeva and the help remained unconscious for over 14 hours till a third domestic staff arrived at the house. Uttar Pradesh: Meat Shop Owner Robbed of Rs 4 Lakh on Gunpoint in Ghaziabad.

The TOI report stated details about the family that the couple lived alone in their house while their two sons live in Delhi and Noida, respectively. A few weeks back, a domestic help was arranged for them by their driver, a woman who identified herself as Lakshmi. Reports inform that the woman stayed with the couple for nearly 12 days and one fine day, Lakshmi allegedly served tea to the couple and Roshni.

Cops suspect the tea was spiked with Datura plant, which led to the trio falling unconscious within 10 minutes. Sector 20 SHO Munish Chauhan told TOI that Roshni fell unconscious near the bathroom while the couple fell in their bedroom. Taking advantage of the scenario, Lakshmi ransacked the house and stole Rs 3.5 lakh cash and jewellery and clothes worth lakhs. Police informed that the three victims are said to be stable and both Lakshmi and Sanjay have been absconding since the crime.

