A leopard was spotted near Pune Airport on Saturday and Sunday night, moving around the premises during low air-traffic hours. A video shot with a flashlight showed the animal sitting by the roadside before slipping back into the darkness. The sighting comes amid ongoing flight disruptions at the airport. With leopard activity in the area rising in recent months, the Maharashtra Forest Department has installed seven trap cameras and sought assistance from Australian wildlife experts to safely capture the animal and manage the situation. Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Residential Area in Aundh, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Leopard Scare in Pune

