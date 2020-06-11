Panaji, June 11: The main market in Panaji, operated by the municipal corporation, will be shut down for four days, after a person operating a bar in the premises tested positive for COVID-19 but cannot be traced, Mayor Uday Madkaikar said on Thursday.

"We have taken the decision to shut down the market for four days as a precautionary measure," Madkaikar told a press conference here. "A person running a bar has tested positive and he has been missing soon after he was informed about it by the authorities," he added. Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

A state administration team, which was designated to shift the barman to a Covid-19 treatment facility, has not been able to locate him, even as police have been directed to locate him.

Until Wednesday, the state had 292 active Covid-19 cases. While a bulk of these active cases were reported in the containment area of Mangor hill in South Goa, over the last two days, several new cases are being reported in more scattered geography including far flung villages of the Sattari sub-district and now Panaji.

