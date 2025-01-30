Sirkazhi, January 30: A 32-year-old woman from Sirkazhi in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai, was arrested after comments on a social media post exposed her polygamous activities and fraudulent behaviour. Meera, who had lost her first husband in 2010, married three men after his death and had just married fourth time. Her latest wedding to J Sivachandran, a private bank employee, was celebrated in Sirkazhi on January 20.

Sivachandran shared the pictures on social media, proudly announcing his marriage to a ‘doctor’ named ‘Dr Nishanthi.’ However, this post became the key to uncovering her past when T Napoleon, a man from Puthur, recognised her as his wife, Meera, who had previously fled with his valuables in 2017 and commented the same on the social media post. Bundi Shocker: Newly-Wed Bride Mixes Drugs With Dinner, Flees on Bike After In-Laws Fall Unconscious.

Napoleon, after confirming the woman’s identity, filed a complaint with the Sirkazhi All Women Police. The police investigated and discovered that the woman’s real name was Lakshmi, from Kodiyampalayam village, near Kollidam. After the death of her first husband, she left her 2 children in the care of relatives and began a series of fraudulent marriages. She had previously deceived men in Chidambaram and Erode, fleeing with their jewels and money shortly after the weddings. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Allegedly Elopes With Brother-in-Law in Chhatarpur, Tells Husband ‘Dewar’ Is More Handsome Than Him; Later Sends Threats to Spouse.

Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that Lakshmi had been leading a life of deception for years. The police arrested her, and she was presented in court before being sent to prison. Social media, once again, proved to be an important tool in exposing fraudulent behaviour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).