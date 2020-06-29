Hyderabad, June 29: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Health officials described his condition as stable.

Ali had participated in Haritha Haram, a plantation programme, with top police officials on June 25. He is the first minister to be found infected by Coronavirus. Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, Bangladesh Defence Secretary, Dies from COVID-19.

So far three members of State Legislative Assembly, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have tested positive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).