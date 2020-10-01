New Delhi, October 1: From today, there will be several changes in the Motor vehicle rules, Ujjwala scheme, health insurance, credit and debit card rules. In addition to this, the prices of TV sets are expected to rise as an import duty of 5 per cent will be levied on open cell panels from October 1.

Here are some of the changes which you need to know:

Motor Vehicle Rules: Carrying vehicle license, registration certificate, insurance documents etc., will not be required from October if these documents are validated through a government portal. Drivers can only use mobile phones for route navigation while driving. Revoking of driving license will also happen digitally. Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Deadline Ends, Here's How to Link the Two Documents Via Online and Offline Methods

Sweet sellers need to display 'Best Before Date': Sweet shops will now have to declare the 'best before date' of non-packaged or loose sweets available in their shop. FSSAI has directed the sweet shop owners to adhere to the protocol from 1 October.

Health Insurance Changes: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, health insurance companies will make their policies easier so that customers can understand them. The second change is to ensure insurance coverage for telemedicine and finally, insurance companies will have to provide claims easily.

Credit Card & Debit Card Rules: From October 1, according to the new guidelines, card users will now be able to register opt-in or opt-out of services, spend limits for international transactions, online transactions as well as opt for contactless card transactions.

LPG connections: New LPG connection under Ujjwala Yojna will not be free anymore. In April, the cabinet had extended the scheme till the end of September.

