Mumbai, August 27: At least four persons are feared trapped after a portion of a three-storey building in Nagpada area of south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday, the fire brigade officials said.

The toilet block portion of the building on Shuklaji Street caved in around 1 pm, they said. Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

Five fire engines, a quick response vehicle and ambulances have reached the spot and the rescue operation is on, the officials said. Further details are awaited.