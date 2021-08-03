Mumbai, August 3: Maharashtra Health Minister today said the decision concerning relaxations for use of the local train services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas has been put on hold. Saying that the Maharashtra government does not want to make a decision in hurry, Rajesh Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call. Currently, only frontline health workers and government staff are permitted to use local trains. Bombay High Court Asks Maharashtra Govt Why Vaccinated People Can't Be Allowed to Travel by Local Trains.

"The government hasn't said a no to the proposal, but it is a serious issue. The decision is on hold. Every day lakhs of people travel by the local trains. So, when the cases rise, there is always apprehension. All issues have to be discussed and taken into consideration. We will again be talking on the issue and the chief minister will take a call on this," Tope was quoted by media houses as saying.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, are allowed to run, but were never completely opened for the general public since the coronavirus outbreak. Individuals from select categories were allowed to travel from local trains last year. However, the relaxations had been revoked when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic struck the state. Since new cases are now going down, the demand for resumption of suburban train services for the general public has been gaining steam.

Yesterday, the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government why people who had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine could not be permitted to travel by local trains in Mumbai. Last month, Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh indicated that fully vaccinated persons may be allowed to travel by local trains.

"As a minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," Shaikh, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai, said.

