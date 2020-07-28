Mumbai, July 28: In a shocking incident, a man jumped from the terrace of his fourth-floor building in Khar after stabbing his 19-year-old maid. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place, when she rejected his marriage proposal for the second time.

The accused had called the victim to the terrace, he stabbed and hit her on the head with a hammer. The man will be arrested after he gets discharged from the hospital. He has been booked for attempt to murder. Mumbai Shocker: Man Pushes College Student Out of Local Train After She Objected to Him Beating Transgender Friend.

Around two years back, a woman in Gurugram was pushed off the balcony by her husband after she found out about his alleged affair. The man was in an alleged relationship with another married woman who lived in the same society. So, when his wife came to know about it, he decided to end her life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).