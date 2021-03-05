Mumbai, March 5: Mumbai on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, the season’s highest, indicating a hot summer ahead. The maximum temperature, 5.2 degrees above normal, is the highest temperature recorded in a day this season. Thursday’s temperature also breached last year’s highest maximum temperature for March. Mumbai Records Highest Minimum Temperature of 23.5 Degrees Celsius in January Since 2011.

In March last year, the highest maximum temperature was recorded on 17, at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The all-time highest maximum temperature in March recorded in Mumbai was 41.7 degrees Celsius on March 28 in 1956. Mercury is likely to dip from today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "From Friday onwards, a drop in temperature can be expected," Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, told The Indian Express. Mumbai Shivers as Temperature Dips, Mumbaikars Experience Rare Cool Winter Evening.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai has remained above 35 degrees in the past four days. However, Bhute said there is no heat-wave condition in the city as of now. "Thursday’s temperature doesn’t fit the heat-wave condition criteria. It is an isolated station temperature. At least two stations should reach 37 degrees Celsius or above maximum temperature and it should be recorded consecutively for two days," he was quoted as saying.

While the Santacruz observatory reported a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees, the temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory on the same day was 33.8 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday by the Santacruz and Colaba observatories were also above normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperatures of 20.6 degrees Celsius, while at the Colaba observatory it was 20.6 degrees Celsius.

