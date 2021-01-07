Mumbai, January 7: The air quality in Mumbai worsened on Thursday and dropped to 'very poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) in India's financial capital stood at 309 on January 7. This the worst air quality in Mumbai so far this year. On Wednesday, the air quality index in Mumbai was 309, which was in 'very poor category'.

An official from SAFAR was quoted in reports saying that the AQI in Mumbai iin very poor category because of low dispersion of pollutant particles owing to drop in minimum temperature. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the air quality is likely to improve over the next two days but will remain in the poor category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

The minimum temperatures dropped marginally across the city over the last few days. The dip in mercury levels is due to the active western disturbance spreading from central Pakistan to the Arabian Sea. According to the HT report, the air quality in Borivli was the worst with AQI of 344, followed by Navi Mumbai, with AQI at 329. In South Mumbai, Mazagaon recorded AQI of 327 while Andheri and Malad recorded AQI of 321 on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).