New Delhi, June 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the "alarming" spurt in crimes in the national capital. In the letter dated June 19, he also proposed a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet with the LG for a "meaningful discussion" on the issue.

"Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," read the letter. Kejriwal also stressed on the need to increase police patrolling, especially during night hours, and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on the matter.

CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Lt Governor:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to LG Vinai Saxena in view of the recent murders in the national capital "The need of the hour is to ensure effective police patrolling particularly during night hours...I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with you on this important… pic.twitter.com/On2S4g2w9A — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

"I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your goodself for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.