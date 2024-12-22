In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s genital after feeling betrayed by him. The incident occurred when the boyfriend was reportedly getting married to another woman despite being in a relationship with the woman for over eight years. The victim, who had been in a long-term affair with the woman, was lured to meet her under the pretext of a conversation. Once there, the girlfriend attacked him and cut off his genital. The police were immediately informed, and the boyfriend was rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have arrested the woman for her involvement in the horrific attack and have initiated an investigation. The incident took place in the Civil Lines area, near the railway road. Police are questioning the woman to understand the details of the motive behind this extreme act. Muzaffarnagar: School Students Sit on Moving E-Rickshaw Roof, Hang From Side on Kandhla Road; Police Respond After Video Surfaces.

Girlfriend Cuts Off Boyfriend’s Genital After Betrayal in Love

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)