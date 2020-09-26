New Delhi, September 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. The speech would be aired virtually, as leaders across the world are not attending the annual event physically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The live streaming of Modi's speech will be available further below, via the embedded link of Doordarshan News, once the address begins. PM Narendra Modi Expected to Highlight India's Priorities in UNGA Address.

What Time Will Modi's UNGA Speech Begin?

The Indian Prime Minister is listed as the first speaker for Saturday. His speech would be aired at 9 am local time of US. In India, the corresponding time would be 6:30 pm in the evening.

Where to Watch Modi's Address?

Modi's speech can be viewed live from 6:30 pm IST via the live streaming embedded below. One can also switch to DD News on his television set. Most private news channels are also expected to broadcast the speech live. On social media, the Twitter, Facebook and YouTube handles of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will air the speech live.

Live Streaming of PM Modi's Speech at UNGA 2020

What to Expect From Modi's Speech at UNGA?

The Prime Minister is expected to highlight India's role in addressing the pharmaceutical needs of the world. The country has maintained supply of crucial drug components despite the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Modi will also raise the issue of terrorism, claim experts, with Pakistan likely to be targeted through his speech. The Indian PM is also expected to appeal the UN to introduce transparency in the process of blacklisting of terrorists or terror-financiers by the UN Sanctions Committee.

