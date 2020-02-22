Nirbhaya Case: Vinay Sharma Has No Medical History of Mental Instability As Claimed by His Counsel AP Singh, Says Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad

Vinay Sharma, convicted in Nirbhaya case (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 22: Ahead of the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-murder case, several shocking revelations in connection with one of the convicts- Vinay Singh surfaced on Saturday. Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad revealed that there is no medical history of mental instability of Vinay Sharma as claimed by the convict's counsel AP Singh. Ahmad also stated that Sharma made two phone calls recently to his mother and his lawyer and questioned as to why his lawyer had claimed that he is not even in the position to identify his mother.

During the hearing on Saturday, Ahmad apprised the court that convict Vinay himself rammed his head on a wall and that he was attended to by the doctors immediately. He said Tihar jail authorities also submitted the CCTV footage in Court. On Thursday, a Delhi court had sought response from the jail authorities on an application seeking permission to shift Sharma to a hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in jail. Nirbhaya Case: Ahead of Hanging On March 3, Tihar Jail Officials Ask Convicts to Give Date for Meeting Their Family for Last Time.

Vinay has exhausted all this legal remedies. Earlier this week, a petition was moved by Sharma's Counsel AP Singh, seeking a direction to shift Vinay to Delhi's Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for "high level treatment". The Public Prosecutor, however, opposed the application and questioned its maintainability.



