Nirbhaya Case: Ahead of Hanging On March 3, Tihar Jail Officials Ask Convicts to Give Date for Meeting Their Family for Last Time

Convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 22: As the execution of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case nears, the officials of the Tihar jail have asked the convicts to give date for last meet with their family members. According to a tweet by ANI, the officials of the Tihar Jail said that they have written to all four Nirbhaya case convicts in connection with their last meeting with their families. The tweet quoted the officials saying that Mukesh and Pawan were told that they had already met their families before February 1 death warrant while Akshay and Vinay have now been asked when they want to meet their kin.

After the fresh death warrants were issued, the convicts were asked when they would like to meet their respective families for the last time and if so, who all do they wish to meet. In January, the convicts were asked if they would want to prepare their will, but they have not responded yet. Nirbhaya Case Timeline: Chronology of Events in the 2012 Gangrape and Murder Case.

Tihar Jail Official: Have written to all four Nirbhaya case convicts in connection with their last meeting with families. Mukesh and Pawan were told that they had already met their families before February 1 death warrant. Akshay& Vinay have now been asked when they want to meet — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

The execution of the four convicts-Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) will take place on March 3 at 6 am at the Tihar Jail in Delhi. Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana pronounced the order on a petition seeking issuance of fresh date for the execution of death warrants.