Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Case: Gautam Gambhir Expresses Disgust on Convicts' Hanging Delay, Says 'Hang Them Now'

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, January 31: As December 16 gang rape and murder convicts' hanging was postponed yet again, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir publicly expressed his disgust. Taking to Twitter, the East Delhi MP said: "Each day these monsters get to live is a blot on us and our legal system!" "A mother had to wait for 7years. When will her wait get over? Hang them now!"

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed similar sentiments, ruing that the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case are finding ways to delay their execution. "I am sad that the convicts in Nirbhaya case are avoiding the execution by their tactics. They should be hanged immediately. We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, the hanging is done within six months," he said in a Hindi tweet. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Expresses 'Sadness' Over Delay in Execution of Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Convicts.

Here's the tweet by Gautam Ganbhir:

Each day these monsters get to live is a blot on us and our legal system! 7 साल! एक माँ का इंतज़ार आखिर कब ख़त्म होगा? HANG THEM NOW! #nirbhayaconvicts — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 31, 2020

Barely 12 hours ahead of the much-anticipated execution of the four convicts, a court here on Friday directed the Tihar Jail authorities not to execute the death warrants issued against the convicts. The execution was scheduled for Saturday at 6 am. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana passed the order, postponing the executions till further order, and leaving many disgruntled.