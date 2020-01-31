Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Expresses 'Sadness' Over Delay in Execution of Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Convicts

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Delhi, January 31: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed his "sadness" over deferring of the hanging of all four convicts in 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case. Four convicts in Nirbhaya case— Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Singh were earlier scheduled to be executed on Saturday, February 1. Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging Delayed; Delhi Court Stays Execution of Four Rapists Till Further Orders.

"I am sorry that the criminals of Nirbhaya are finding loopholes in the law and avoiding hanging. They should be hanged immediately. We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, the hanging is within 6 months," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi Breaks Down After Delhi Court Stays February 1 Execution of Convicts, Says 'Defence Lawyer AP Singh Bragged Hanging Will Never Happen'.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

मुझे दुख है की निर्भया के अपराधी कानून के दाँव पेंच ढूंढ कर फांसी को टाल रहे है। उनको फांसी तुरंत होनी चाहिए। हमे हमारे कानून में संशोधन करने की सख्त जरूरत है ताकि रेप के मामलों में फांसी 6 महीने के अंदर हो। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

A Delhi Court on Friday stayed the execution of four convicts till further notice. Convicts lawyer AP Singh said that execution cannot be performed till all convicts have exhausted all legal options. Singh urged Court to adjourn hanging "sine die" as Vinay Kumar Sharma's mercy plea was pending before the president.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons in the national capital. After the heinous crime, the victim, Nirbhaya, was thrown out of the vehicle. She later succumbed to her injuries. Out of six convicts, one committed suicide while another was a juvenile.