Bengaluru, December 28: In order to curb gatherings of people for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, police will impose Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for 12 hours in the city. According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, large gatherings will remain banned from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. New Year Parties, Dance Programmes Banned in Pubs, Clubs and Restaurants for 4 Days from December 30 in Karnataka Due to COVID-19.

Commissioner Kamal Pant also said "no-man" zones will be created at places that usually draw large crowds of revellers on the night of December 31 to welcome the new year. But, no such gatherings will be allowed this time. "'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar. Only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars and restaurants allowed," the top cop said. New Year Celebration Ideas: 5 Ways to Enjoy New Year's Eve at Home With Friends And Family.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also banned celebrations on streets, in pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru on New Year's eve. "All public celebrations are banned on streets like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year's Eve. Celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned," BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said.

The Karnataka government has also issued an order prohibiting planned parties between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for New Year celebrations. However, there are no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers. The guidelines, which also mandated use of green crackers alone, will remain effective till January 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).