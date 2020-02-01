Noida: Ammonia Gas Leakage at Haldiram Building in Sector 65, Several Evacuated

A file image of Haldiram outlet | Image: Haldiram

Lucknow, February 1: Several people have been evacuated in Uttar Pradesh after gas leakage was reported in Haldiram's building on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, the alleged leak of the toxic gas was reported in Haldiram's building in Sector 65 in Noida. Reports inform that several people have been rescued. The incident came to light after an alert was received on emergency 112 service of the police. The cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained.

"An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building. No person was harmed during the incident, except for one who had some complaint and was taken to a hospital quickly," a police spokesperson said. Chhattisgarh: Toxic Gas Leak at Bhilai Steel Plant, Six Hospitalised.

Here's the tweet:

Noida: Ammonia gas leakage in Haldiram's building in Sector 65; people evacuated. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2020

According to reports, the leakage was reported around 12 pm on Saturday. As soon as the incident was reported, police was immediately deployed in the area. A group of firefighters were also pressed into service. Reports inform that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also informed and be ready in case if an emergency situation arises. Ammonia used in manufacturing, refrigeration and agriculture is a pungent, colourless and toxic gas which is also found in liquid form.