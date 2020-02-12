Odisha: BJD Leader Meenakshi Mishra Immolates Self Outside SP Office in Berhampur, Demands Release of Her Son

Image used for representative purpose. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, February 12: In a shocking incident, a woman Biju Janata Dal leader in Berhampur town of Odisha immolated herself with kerosene oil on Wednesday. Report states that she took the extreme step in a step to protest against the arrest her son in connection with a group clash. The BJD leader has been identified as Meenakshi Mishra.

According to report, published in Hindustan Times, Mishra -- an active member of BJD -- was protesting against the arrest of her son Raja Mishra outside the Berhampur SP’s office. Police had earlier arrested Raja over thrashing a boy with a cricket bat. Demanding the release of her son, she suddenly poured kerosene on self and immolated self. Odisha: 6 Killed, Over 40 Injured as Bus Catches Fire in Ganjam District.

Claiming the innocence of her son, before setting self on fire, Meenakshi had said, "In the CCTV footage, it can be clearly seen that my son was brutally thrashed by a group of people with a cricket bat in broad daylight on January 28. On what grounds, have the police arrested my son, who is completely innocent." Following the immolation, Meenakshi was admitted in the to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Her condition has turned serious.

However, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra claim that he was not present when the whole incident took place. He had said, as quoted by the daily, "I was not present in the office. So the additional SP took note of her grievance and assured that necessary inquiry will be initiated. However, she poured kerosene on her body and attempted self-immolation." Meanwhile, SP said that Raja had criminal antecedents and several cases have been registered against him earlier.