Puri, January 10: A stray bull that had been terrorising the villagers for months killed a 65-year-old farmer at Deoda village under Dharmasala police station on Tuesday. The farmer, Alekh Chandra Mallick, was working in his field when the bull, which was chasing a cow, entered his land. He tried to drive it away with a stick, but the bull became violent and gored him. Other farmers nearby attempted to rescue him, but the bull did not stop attacking him until he was fatally wounded.

According to a report published by the New Indian Express, his family members, who were informed of the incident, took him to the Dharmasala CHC, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor. The police took his body for postmortem and registered a case of unnatural death. The villagers claimed that the black bull had injured at least 15 people in the past few months and accused the local administration of ignoring their complaints. Odisha Bear Attack: Wild Animal Strays Into Village in Balasore, Injures Two People.

The IIC of Dharmasala, Tapan Kumar Nayak, said that they had not received any formal complaint about the bull problem until Tuesday. He said that he would request the forest officials to relocate the bull from the area. Crocodile Attack in Odisha Video: Croc Drags Woman Into River, Eats Her in Jajpur; Disturbing Clip Emerges.

Last week, a wild bear mauled two people at Nilagiri in Balasore on January 3, leaving them with serious wounds. The victims, Laxmidhar Nayak from Tanaka village and Sibasankar Singh from Baunsabania, were taken to Nilagiri Community Health Centre for treatment. The forest officials of Nilagiri range were informed about the incident, and they arrived at the scene. They took the injured pair to the hospital. The villagers demanded that the Forest department should do regular night patrolling in the area, as elephants and bears often intrude into human habitats.

