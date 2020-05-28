Odisha Couple, Who Had Eloped to Gujarat Recently, Ties Knot at Quarantine Centre in Puri After Returning to Home State

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Bhubaneswar, May 28: In a bizarre incident, a young couple in Odisha tied a knot at a quarantine centre in Puri on Sunday, after returning from Gujarat where they had eloped few months back. Reports inform that the couple had fled from their respective homes in Odisha in January this year and had left for Ahmedabad where they stayed for nearly 4 months. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 19-year-old youth identified as Saurabh Das of Sagada village in Puri district, married his girlfriend Pinkyrani Das at a quarantine centre in the village. They got married after they completed their 14 day-quarantine period.

As the boy, who worked at a plastic factory in Ahmedabad, shut during the coronavirus lockdown, the couple struggled to return to Odisha. After much efforts, they landed in Sagada village where they were taken to the quarantine facility on their arrival. The HT report stated that the couple checked into the quarantine centre on May 10 after returning from Ahmedabad. Odisha Migrant Workers in Quarantine Made a Viral TikTok Dance Video Breaking Social Distancing Laws; FIR Lodged.

The report says that both as showed symptoms of COVID-19, their swab tests was done. However, their reports came negative. Nimapara Block Development Officer Manoj Behera said as the girl was pregnant, the authorities decided to get them married off. They got married on May 24 after completing 14 days of institutional quarantine at Sagada village.

In Odisha, the COVID-19 tally rose to 1,660 after 67 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Thursday. The state now has 841 active cases whereas 812 persons have recovered. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state is 7, the state Health Department stated.