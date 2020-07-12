New Delhi, July 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday targeted the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. JP Nadda said that the Kerala government has messed up the novel coronavirus crisis and alleged that they are trying to suppress the actual figures. Kerala Government Extends Coronavirus Safety Rules Till July 2021 to Contain Spread of COVID-19 in The State.

"Pinarayi Government has messed up the COVID19 crisis. They tried to suppress actual figures, even Indian Medical Association (IMA) and doctors came out saying that we should increase testing but the state government's attitude was always negative," Nadda said.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, 7,438 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala. Of the total cases, 3,446 are active, while 3,963 patients have recovered from the illness. Till now, the infection has also claimed 29 lives.

The BJP president also questioned the relationship between that IT officer and the personal secretary of the Chief Minister? He said that the colour of gold is yellow everywhere but in Kere it is red.

"We can see the heat in CM's office also. He wrote to Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying 'chor ki daadi mein tinka', it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere," he said.

