PM Narendra Modi Holds Video Conference With Chief Ministers to Take Stock of COVID-19 Situation & Discuss Lockdown Exit Strategy

PM Narendra Modi Holds Video conference (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of all States to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and to discuss on the lockdown exit strategy. According to reports, the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Puducherry are likely to speak today.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi extolled what he called India’s “people-driven" fight against the novel coronavirus in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. However, he was quick to add that one lesson from the pandemic was that Indians will have to stop spitting in public places “once and for all" to ensure basic hygiene in general. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 27,892, Death Toll Reaches 872; Maharashtra Worst-Affected with 8,068 Cases.

Here are a few images of PM Holding Video conference with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/D9kiiXk4XK — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 20,835 were active cases while 6,184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872 while one person has migrated. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit in the coronavirus pandemic in India with a total of 8,068 cases.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. This is the third conference which the PM is having with the Chief Ministers after the imposition of lockdown in the country.