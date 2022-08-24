Faridabad, August 24: Faridabad is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, August 24. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated Amrita Hospital here in Greater Faridabad. Several key people including the Governor, Chief Minister of Haryana, many Union, State Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and MPs were present for the event. Following this, many roads have been closed till 2 pm for security.

Know Traffic Conditions in Faridabad Here:

The road leading to the bypass from Badkhal Chowk will be completely closed. Only VVIPs, VIPs, and those who have passes issued by the district administration will be allowed on this route. There may also be a jam on the National Highway, as heavy vehicles will be stopped at the border. The entry of heavy vehicles into Faridabad has been stopped. Due to this, these heavy vehicles will be parked on the side of the road increasing the possibility of traffic jams in the district. PM Narendra Modi To Address ‘National Conference of Labour Ministers’ of All States and UTs Tomorrow.

The Master Road of Amrita Hospital via Bypass from Badkhal Chowk has been kept as a backup plan for VVIP movement including PM Modi's convoy. In such a situation, no general public will be allowed on this entire route from 8 am to 2 pm. Heavy traffic can be expected near Sector-30 Police Line. Apart from this, barricades have been put up at various places in Faridabad. Section 144 has also been imposed in the city till evening.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years. The newly-built super-specialty hospital will be opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years.

