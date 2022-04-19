Gandhinagar, April 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the progress made by the Banas dairy in Gujarat's Banaskantha district is a right move towards 'local to global'. He is currently on a three-day visit to his home state since Monday to inaugurate a slew of development projects. On Tuesday morning, he inaugurated the Banas dairy complex at Deodar, built at a cost of around Rs 610 crore.

While addressing around one lakh people, the Prime Minister said: "This is probably the first time that I am being blessed by around 2 lakh mothers and sisters. During the 1 to 2 hours that I spent in the plant, I got to meet agro producers and plant officials and was very impressed by their work. The Banas dairy plant is the best example of women empowerment". PM Narendra Modi To Visit Banas Dairy in Gujarat; Lauds It for Empowering Farmers, Women.

PM Narendra Modi at Banas Dairy

Glimpses from my visit to @banasdairy1969. The Dairy is equipped with modern infrastructure and is contributing to India’s strides in the dairy and animal husbandry sectors. pic.twitter.com/0tFCnjBiUa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

The project also includes a potato processing plant and a community radio station. The PM also opened virtually, a project for expansion of a cheese and whey plants at Palanpur besides an organic fertiliser and bio-CNG plant at Dama.

PM Narendra Modi Visits Banas Dairy in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Spent time at the impressive Potato Processing Plant at the @banasdairy1969 complex. This factory is all about value addition and is testimony to the innovative zeal of the people of Banaskantha. pic.twitter.com/RV9zj3UPuH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

He laid the foundation stone for four new biogas plants at Khimana, Ratanpur Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar virtually. "The Banas dairy project has established that to double the farmers' income, not only milk, but other products can also be useful. This is a right step of today's Bharat from going local to global. Despite, being a water scarce region, Banaskantha has shown that through the Kankrej breed cow, Mehsana buffalo and potatoes, it can be a model to be replicated," he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).