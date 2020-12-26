New Delhi, December 26: The final 'Mann Ki Baat' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled tomorrow, at 11 am. This would be the last edition of his monthly radio address, and comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest which is raging at the borders of Delhi. The PM is expected to devote a significant section of his speech in attempting to allay the apprehensions of protesting cultivators.

Modi, since late 2014, has been addressing the nation weekly through the All India Radio. The broadcast is also available through all news channels, and the social media and YouTube handles of Prime Minister's Office, Press Information Bureau and Information & Broadcasting Ministry. Bang Utensils During PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27, Farmer Leaders Urge People.

The Mann Ki Baat edition of tomorrow comes at a critical time, as thousands of farmers continue to remain on demonstration at the borders of Delhi -- seeking complete rollback of the three farm laws that were passed by the central government in September this year.

The round of talks held with the government so far has failed to break the ice. Amid the faceoff, the protesting farmers have minced no words in targeting PM Modi, accusing him of passing the new laws to "dilute" the system of MSP-based procurement and benefit the "corporates" by allowing purchase of agricultural produce outside the APMCs.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, who is one of the key stakeholders of the farmers' protest, said the demonstrators would "bang thalis" on Sunday during the PM's Mann Ki Baat. He said the farmers are "tired" of hearing his radio address and want to know when the Prime Minister will hear "their mann ki baat (what is in their mind)".

