New Delhi, December 17: The Press Council of India on Thursday said that it has taken action against the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar's Indore edition for the publication of tele-friendship advertisements in its newspaper. The PCI took to Twitter and wrote on its handle," Press Council of India took Suo-Motu cognizance regarding publication of tele-friendship advertisements by Dainik Bhaskar, Indore. " Press Council of India Issues Notice to Maharashtra Govt Over Prohibition of Door-to-door Delivery of Newspapers, Magazines; Seeks Explanation.

It added that an inquiry committee considered the matter today and recommended issuance of fresh Bailable Warrant of Arrest against editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Indore for As per the guidelines issued by the PCI press should not accept tele-friendship advertisements as it "tend to pollute adolescent minds and promote immoral cultural ethos." 'UPSC Jihad Show' Case Hearing in SC: Justice DY Chandrachud Reprimands Press Council of India Over 'What We See on TV Everyday.'

Read the Tweet Here :

According to the Press Council of India's Norms of Journalist Conduct, " Tele-friendship advertisements carried by newspapers across the country inviting general public to dial the given number for ‘entertaining’ talk and offering suggestive tele-talk tend to pollute adolescent minds and promote immoral cultural ethos. The Press should refuse to accept such advertisement"

