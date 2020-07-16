Chandigarh, July 16: The Punjab government on Thursday fixed the rates for COVID-19 treatment in the state. The state government has fixed the rate for moderate sickness requiring isolation beds, including supportive care, oxygen and rates per day of admission. The government stated that all private medical colleges can charge Rs 10,000, while for the NABH accredited hospitals, the fixed rate is Rs 9,000.

Informing about the details, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led government said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Punjab govt has fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment. For moderate sickness requiring isolation beds, including supportive care & oxygen, rates per day of admission are fixed at Rs 10,000 for all private medical colleges & Rs 9,000 for NABH accredited hospitals." Punjab Imposes Stringent Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Social Gatherings Restricted to Five People, Marriages to 30 Instead of Current 50.

Apart from this, the state government also announced that non-NABH accredited hospitals can charge up to Rs 8,000 per day for moderate sickness. The government said, "Non-NABH accredited hospitals can charge up to Rs 8,000 per day for moderate sickness. Rates across these categories of hospitals for severe sickness (ICU without need for ventilator) have been capped, respectively, at Rs 15,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 13,000."

Here are the details about Punjab government's order:

For very severe or critical patients, the rates for all private medical colleges, NABH-accredited hospitals & non-NABH accredited hospitals have been fixed at Rs 18,000, Rs, 16,500 and Rs 15,000 respectively: Punjab government #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab government has imposed stringent curbs across the state. The administration had imposed a complete bar on all public gatherings, marriages and other social gatherings in the state. According to details by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state government has restricted social gatherings to five people and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the current 50.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).