Chandigarh, July 13: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Punjab, the state government has imposed stringent curbs across the state. The state government led by Captain Amarinder Singh has put a complete bar on all public gatherings, marriages and other social gatherings in the state. According to details by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state government has restricted social gatherings to five people and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the current 50.

The decision has been taken amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the state. The state government has directed authorities and people of the state for mandatory wearing of masks even while working. Moreover, CMO's office stated that mandatory FIRs shall be filed against those found violating the curb on public gatherings, which now stand strictly disallowed. Punjab: 14-Day Home Quarantine Policy for Outstation Arrivals to Continue, Says CM Amarinder Singh.

Here's the tweet:

On Sunday, during his #AskCaptain Facebook live session on Sunday, the Punjab Chief Minister had stated that strictness was necessary to check the spread of the virus as he did not want Punjab to go the way of Mumbai, Delhi or Tamil Nadu. Punjab to Impose Stricter Lockdown on Weekends And Holidays, Curfew Passes Mandatory For Travel; Here's How You Can Get E-Pass on COVA App.

The Chief Minister also announced a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged COVID-19 testing scam by Tulli lab in Amritsar. He also warned that his government would not allow private hospitals or laboratories to profiteer from this unprecedented crisis facing humanity.

