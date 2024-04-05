Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, is the traditional New Year celebration for the Tamil Hindus, observed in Tamil Nadu and parts of Sri Lanka. Puthandu falls in April each year, depending on the Tamil calendar. The festival date is set with the solar Hindu calendar's solar cycle as the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai. This Puthandu 2024 event will fall on April 14, i.e., Sunday. The same festival is observed elsewhere in South and South East Asia as the traditional new year. Still, it is known by other names, such as Vishu in Kerala and Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in central and northern India. In this article, learn more about the Puthandu 2024 date, shubh muhurat, timings, and the auspicious festival of Varusha Pirappu. Puthandu: Mango Pachadi to Thakkali Sadam, 5 Foods To Celebrate the Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2024 Date

In Tamil Nadu, the year begins on the same day as Sankranti, which occurs after sunrise and before sunset. If Sankranthi occurs after sunset, the year begins the following day. This year, the Tamil Shaka Samvata 1946 will begin. The Sankranti Moment on Puthandu will be at 09.15 pm on April 13. Puthandu 2024 date falls on Sunday, April 14.

Puthandu Rituals

On the day of Puthandu, women get up early in the morning, bathe, and clean the house. They start decorating their house with Kolam to welcome prosperity and good luck. Today, people wear traditional clothes, greet each other and invite relatives to their homes. Devotional songs are played on this day, and bhog prasad is offered to God, Pongal, a special rice dish prepared on this day. After doing Puja rituals, families enjoy the food with a special sweet dish, 'Mango Pachadi.' As per traditions, the family's oldest member concludes the festival by reading the Panchangam, which is an integral part of Puthandu custom.

Puthandu Significance

Puthandu holds great significance for the people of Tamil Nadu. On this day, communities organise cultural events, including music, dance performances, dramas, and other forms of entertainment, to celebrate Puthandu and showcase Tamil culture and traditions.

Puthandu is a celebration marking the beginning of a new year filled with hope, prosperity, and happiness for the Tamil community. On this day, families visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for the coming year.

