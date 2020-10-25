New Delhi, October 25: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India Weather bulletin, the weather agency said northeast monsoon rains will begin over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around October 28, 2020. "With likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from entire country around October 28", the IMD said,

The IMD said that under the influence of cyclonic circulations over Karnataka coast and Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during October 25-29 while over Kerala during October 27-29 and over Karnataka on October 27, 2020. The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ranchi, Pendra Road, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Indore, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar. Southwest Monsoon Likely to Withdraw From India Around October 28, Northeast Monsoon Rains to Commence Over South India Soon After, Says IMD.

The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and entire North Arabian sea and from some parts of Odisha, north Maharashtra and Central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and from the entire country during subsequent two days.

