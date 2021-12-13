Rajasthan, December 13: In yet another horrifying incident of crime against women, a 26-year-old woman on Sunday lodged a complaint against 16 people for allegedly raping her. Based on her complaint, the Vishwakarma Industrial Area police station has booked 16 people in connection with the case.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim worked as labourer and had gone to her village. In her complaint, the victim alleged that 16 people took turns to rape her repeatedly on Thursday and Friday. The accused hounded her to till Jaipur and attempted to rape her again, she further alleged. Reportedly, the accused attacked her father-in-law. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped By Three Men At Hotel In Kochi; 1 Arrested.

As per the police, an FIR has been registered in the case against the 16 accused. Investigation into the case is underway, said police.

