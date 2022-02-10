Jaipur, February 10: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget on February 23, as per the Business Advisory Committee report tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on Governor's speech will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Monday. The chief minister will give his reply to the debate on February 15, it said.

There will be no sitting from February 16 to 22 and on February 23, Gehlot will present the budget. The Business Advisory Committee meeting was held on Wednesday.