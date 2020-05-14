Rajasthan Class 9th Girl Gangraped in Alwar, Three Accused Detained

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Alwar, May 14: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a ninth class girl from Rajasthan’s Alwar district was allegedly gangraped by three men. The 16-year-old girl is a resident of Phoolbagh police station area of Bhiwadi city. The three accused also filmed the incident on their mobile phones. The incident took place on May 10. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old Daughter Twice During Coronavirus Lockdown in Morena; Mother Acts As Mere Spectator.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the girl had gone her uncle’s house in a nearby village on May 10 around noon and did not return home till evening. In the night, the rape survivor’s family received a call that the girl was admitted in a clinic. The girl told her family members that when she was returning from her uncle’s house, three men stopped her at an isolated place. They took her forcefully taken to an empty shelter house in Alampur village and allegedly gangraped her. Father Rapes and Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter in UP's Bareilly Over Suspicion of Her Being born From Wife's Alleged Illicit Relationship.

Reportedly, the three youngsters filmed the incident on their cell phones. They also barged the rape survivors head to a wall after which she fell unconscious. According to the reports, the girl’s condition deteriorated. She was then referred to a government hospital in Alwar. All the three accused have been detained by the police. The condition of the rape survivor is currently stable. Police will record her statement on May 14. The medical examination of the girl has been done by the authorities.