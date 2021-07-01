Bhilwara, July 1: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death by six people in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. The incident took place on Wednesday at Rava ka Kheda junction after the victim objected to the accused to stop fighting outside his home. The deceased have been identified as Pabu Singh. Among the accused, two are minor. Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Son Over Argument for Money in Aurangabad.

According to a report published in India Today, all the six accused, including minors, were fighting with each other outside Singh's house. As he objected to them, they all attacked him. Singh reportedly died on the spot. "Six people in a jeep were fighting with each other outside Pabu Singh's house at Rava ka Kheda junction," reported the media house quoting Rajendra Kumar Godara, Mandal police station in-charge as saying.

After committing the crime, they fled from the spot. Police have started an investigation into the case. Till now, three accused, including the mani suspect, Satyanarayan, have been arrested by the Rajasthan police. The other two accused arrested have been identified as Mahendra Singh and Gopal Singh. a manhunt operation have been launched to nab the accused.

Earlier this month, a 55-year-old man was beaten to death by five people in Uttar Pradesh's Hanswa village over a land dispute. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. According to police, the incident was a fallout of a decade-old land dispute between the victim and the accused.

