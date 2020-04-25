Ramadan 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Extends Wishes on Ramzan, Says 'Time to Pray For Everyone's Safety'

File image of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 25: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday.

"Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of people as the world faces the challenge posed by the outbreak of coronavirus. Religious and social leaders and the Centre have appealed to people to offer prayers at home taking all precautions," said the minister. Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Chennai: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting.

Muslims around the country have begun fasting from today as they welcomed the holy month amid the unprecedented circumstances created by the outbreak of coronavirus. The virus has affected more than 24,000 people in the country while 775 people have lost their lives so far, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Ramzan Mubarak', Says 'May We Achieve Decisive Victory Against COVID-19'.

Since the country is under lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, all religious places, including mosques, have been closed and people have been asked to offer prayers at their homes.