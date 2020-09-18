New Delhi, September 18: Supreme Court allowed the registration of BS-IV diesel vehicle purchased before April 1 that are to be used in essential public services and public utility services by Municipal Corporations and Delhi Police.

The apex court further ordered that such diesel vehicles purchased before April 1, 2020, and are to be used for essential public utility services will be registered as per BS-IV norms and vehicles purchased after April 1, 2020, will be registered as per BS-VI norms. Supreme Court Allows Registration of BS-IV Vehicles Purchased Before March 31.

The Supreme Court in the month of August allowed the registration of BS-IV vehicles, which were purchased till March 31 but could not be registered due to the nationwide lockdown before the March 31 deadline. In October 2018, the apex court had said that no BS-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year pulled up the automobile dealers association and observed that its earlier directives were violated and BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown in last week of March and after March 31 as well.

